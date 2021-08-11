Swimply App Lets You Rent a Pool for a Day

It’s hot and the hunt for a safe pool day amid the latest spike in Covid numbers can be a challenge. Why not rent one? Swimply is an app that lets you do just that. As with other shared economy services like Uber and Airbnb, pool owners use the app to charge hourly rates for the private use of their pool, while shoppers can find a cool escape, along with extra amenities like access to a grill, a bathroom, a Jacuzzi and more.