A Powerpuff No More!!!: Actress Chloe Bennet Exits Live Action Powerpuff Girls at The CW

We could have told you from the start that a live action iteration of the Powerpuff Girls was a bad idea. From a troubled beginning to a scrapped pilot to filming a brand new pilot, this idea for The CW has seen its fair share of drama. And now it looks as though one of its lead stars has finally called it quits on the project altogether. Actress and former Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has officially left the series due to what they're calling scheduling conflicts. WB is apparently looking for a new actress to replace her as they try to get the show back off the ground and running. Dove Cameron and Yana Perrault are still attached to star as the other members of the team.