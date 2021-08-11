Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Air Force to allow scalp tattoos, morale patches and more

By Opinion
americanmilitarynews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Air Force announced Tuesday that it will allow airmen to put their hands in their pockets, have scalp tattoos, wear morale patches, and more as part of upcoming changes to dress and appearance standards. According to a branch press release, the changes are expected to go into...

americanmilitarynews.com

Comments / 10

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#United States Space Force#Morale#The Air Force#Uniform Board#Afi#The Space Force#Ussf#Army Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

Air Force ready to use THOR’s hammer to take out drones

In the very real and very up-to-date military clash between armed drones and anti-drone technology, the U.S. Air Force has enlisted a mystical, hammer-wielding Norse god for the fight. The mythical Thor used his mighty war hammer “Mjolnir” to summon lightning and vanquish cinematic villains but the Air Force says...
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Brand New B-21 Bomber will Only Fly with the Immortal B-52

The Pentagon is getting ready to roll out its brand new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, which is earmarked to replace the aging B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber and the B-2 stealth bomber. Remarkably, this would mean the cutting-edge B-21 would team up with the ancient B-52 bomber as the only two bombers left in the U.S. arsenal. On 6 July the U.S. Air Force released what is only the third official rendering of its future B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which is expected to fly by May next year. This new image shows a previously unseen and extremely curious cockpit windscreen configuration. The B-21 is intended to replace the aging B-2 bomber, with which it shares its overall design concept. It will also replace the older B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber. The idea is that the new B-21 will form a two-plane bomber force with the much older B-52 bomber, which first flew in 1952, making the B-52 one of the most enduring airplane designs, ever. The new B-21 will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. The Air Force says a minimum of one hundred B-21s will be built at an average unit procurement cost of $550 million in 2010 dollars, or $673 million in today's dollars. The bomber is being designed with an open-systems architecture to reduce integration risk and enable competition for future modernization efforts to adapt to changing threats.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Barksdale B-52 Brandishes Its Modern Arsenal In New Loadout Photos

Stratofortress weapons options have changed a lot over the years and are set to morph even more drastically in the decades to come. The U.S. Air Force’s B-52H Stratofortress bomber has recently posed for photos behind an impressive display of its still-expanding weapons and stores options. Although it first took to the air almost 70 years ago, the adaptable “BUFF” still keeps pace with developments in precision-guided ordnance and it also carries some important weapons that are unique to it in the Air Force inventory.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Air Force releases additional dress and appearance changes

New dress and appearance updates will soon be released following feedback, testing from Airmen and reviews conducted as a part of the 2020 Air Force Uniform Board. “We remain committed to maintaining an iterative approach with our dress and appearance standards,” said Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, Air Force deputy chief of staff for manpower, personnel and services. “During this most recent review we approved several updates fully aligned with our Air Force standards and culture that maintain our focus on warfighting while providing options to meet many of the needs of our Airmen.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Another Attempt To Retire A-10 Warthogs Isn't Going Well For The Air Force

The Senate Armed Services Committee has blocked requests by the Air Force to retire dozens of its A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft. The Senate Armed Services Committee has rejected a USAF proposal that would have seen many A-10 Warthog aircraft being retired. The committee’s proposed fiscal year 2022 defense policy bill would prohibit the Air Force from retiring the A-10s, while Air Force leaders have said that keeping the Warthogs could be a major misstep.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon announces new commander for U.S. Army Special Operations Command

A new commander will soon lead the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, according to a Department of Defense announcement Thursday. Maj. Gen. Jonathan Braga, who is scheduled for a promotion, will become the new commander in mid-August, a spokesman said. Plans have not yet been announced concerning the next assignment...
Aerospace & Defensenewsandguts.com

Image Of The Day: Air Force Cargo Jet Flies 640 Afghans To Safety In Desperate, Heroic Move

Many of the images out of Kabul today have been heartbreaking and infuriating as the people of Afghanistan reacted in panic to the Taliban’s rapid seizure of power. One image was particularly stunning, and it was taken inside a U.S. Air Force Globemaster C17 cargo jet. The C17 is a massive aircraft used to transport heavy military equipment and troops. On Monday, it was used to transport 640 people out of Kabul. That is about five times the number of people the plane is designed to carry, but hundreds of desperate Afghan civilians who been cleared to evacuate climbed aboard the plane before the ramp closed.
USNI News

U.S. Navy Needs a Corvette: The Badr-Class Would Do

For more than 25 years, the Navy has been grasping for an affordable, reliable, capable, present, small surface combatant. Today, as the littoral combat ships (LCSs) are finally conducting routine deployments, it is ironic that what the Navy was looking for was built in a U.S. shipyard in the 1980s—it was just exported to serve in a partner’s navy. That ship is the Badr-class corvette.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

First woman completes Navy elite training for Seals, other units

The first woman has completed the U.S. Navy's Special Warfare training, making her eligible for joining elite commando units, such as the SEALs. In its announcement, the Pentagon said the unnamed woman was among 17 graduates of Crewman Qualification Training Class 115 that finished the Naval Special Warfare evaluation. In...
MilitaryKilleen Daily Herald

Manufacturing blunder puts wrong ‘First Team’ patch on soldiers

A post on a popular Facebook entertainment page July 28 shows two different versions of the iconic 1st Cavalry Division patch that “First Team” soldiers wear on their uniforms. The photo, posted to the “U.S. Army W.T.F! moments” Facebook page, shows one patch with a curved top and the other...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Air Force Throws Millions At Startup Trying To Build Reusable Hypersonic Aircraft

The Air Force wants Hermeus Corporation to prove the concept for a high-speed transport, and maybe more. The U.S. Air Force has teamed up with venture capital firms to award a $60-million contract to Hermeus Corporation which should secure the flight testing phase of the company’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft, named Quarterhorse. This is the first of a planned family of high-speed aircraft from the startup. Although primarily aimed at commercial markets, the Air Force is eyeing the same technology for a future high-speed presidential transport, and potentially other applications, too.

Comments / 10

Community Policy