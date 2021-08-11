Cancel
Folsom OB/GYN joins Mercy Medical Group

By Emily Hamann
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercy Medical Group announced Tuesday that an obstetrics and gynecology practice in Folsom is joining the group. Folsom OB/GYN will join Mercy Medical, a service of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, on Sept. 2. The practice is led by Dr. Jeffrey R. Cragun, who will be joining Mercy Medical Group along...

