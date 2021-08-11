Cancel
Scorecard rates states on mail and early voting policies

By Sara Swann
thefulcrum.us
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMail and early voting practices were expanded and widely used during the 2020 election, to mitigate exposure to Covid-19, and since then they've been a main focus of states' election overhauls. A recent report provides a comprehensive look at the ways these voting methods have changed. On Wednesday, the Campaign...

Related
Presidential ElectionBoston Globe

Democrats unveil plan to update landmark voting law

ATLANTA — House Democrats on Tuesday put forward a new proposal to update the landmark Voting Rights Act, seeking against long odds to revive the civil rights-era legislation that once served as a barrier against discriminatory voting laws. The bill, introduced by Representative Terri Sewell of Alabama, seeks to restore...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Republican lawmakers launch ballot measure for voter ID on early ballots

Prompted in part by concerns that voters lack trust in elections after nearly a year of baseless fraud claims promoted by former President Donald Trump and his allies, several Republican lawmakers and a conservative advocacy group want to give voters an opportunity to impose a new identification requirement for early ballots. The Arizonans for Voter […] The post Republican lawmakers launch ballot measure for voter ID on early ballots appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Georgia StateAugusta Free Press

Herring opposes Georgia’s discriminatory voting law

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Attorney General Mark Herring has filed an amicus brief opposing Georgia’s discriminatory law that would make it more difficult for millions of Georgians – especially Black Georgians – to vote. Herring has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing this...
California StatePosted by
CBS LA

Vote-By-Mail Ballots Sent Out, Early Voting Begins In California Recall Election

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If they haven’t arrived already, vote-by-mail ballots are on their way to California mailboxes this week, opening up the early voting period ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election. CBSLA Special Section: The Sept 14th Recall Election A ballot for a recall election seeking to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in Los Angeles, August 15, 2021. – The California Gubernatorial election will take place on September 14, 2021. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democrats and 24 Republicans, are running in the election. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) Early voting began Monday. Each ballot comes with a postage-paid envelope and is valid as long as it is postmarked by Election Day on Sept. 14. Ballots can also be turned into any county registrar’s ballot drop-box no later than the close of polls on Election Day. Ballots that have been submitted can be tracked via text, email or voice status alerts at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov. California residents who need to register to vote can do so online at registertovote.ca.gov.
Virginia StateAugusta Free Press

Virginia LCV 2021 Scorecard ranks lawmakers on key environmental votes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia League of Conservation Voters released its 2021 General Assembly Conservation Scorecard, which ranks members of the legislature based on their votes on key environmental legislation. The full 2021 Scorecard can be viewed and downloaded here and at-a-glance lawmaker scores are...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Nearly two dozen state AGs call for federal election protection laws, citing Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Nearly two dozen Democratic state attorneys general have sent a letter to Congress citing the Jan. 6 Capitol attack as impetus to pass new election protection laws. In a letter to top leadership in the Senate and House, the 22 state attorneys general said the mob of pro-Trump supporters who breached the Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results has prompted concerns over future elections.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
The Owensboro Times

Secretary of State Adams discusses House Bill allowing early voting for 2021 election

This November’s election, although small, will be the first one since Gov. Andy Beshear signed bipartisan legislation expanding voting opportunities. House Bill 574 makes permanent some of the emergency features put in place for last year’s election by the Democratic governor and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams. The bill allows for three days of early in-person voting, as well as voting supercenters — where any voter in the county can cast their ballot.
Presidential ElectionHuntsville Item

House quorum break postpones GOP voting bill

Whether 57 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives fleeing to Washington to break quorum to stall a Republican voting bill ever works in the long term, it’s had a large impact in the short term. Among other things, it has precipitated dozens of meetings with members of Congress and...
Presidential ElectionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Democrats push voting reform as Senate recess nears

ATLANTA— As the 56th anniversary of the signing of Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the U.S. Senate’s Aug. 6 recess approaches, lawmakers across the country are pushing voter reform legislation. The commotion comes after the For the People Act voter reform proposal, cosponsored by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, failed...

