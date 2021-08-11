Scorecard rates states on mail and early voting policies

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — If they haven’t arrived already, vote-by-mail ballots are on their way to California mailboxes this week, opening up the early voting period ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election. CBSLA Special Section: The Sept 14th Recall Election A ballot for a recall election seeking to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in Los Angeles, August 15, 2021. – The California Gubernatorial election will take place on September 14, 2021. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democrats and 24 Republicans, are running in the election. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images) Early voting began Monday. Each ballot comes with a postage-paid envelope and is valid as long as it is postmarked by Election Day on Sept. 14. Ballots can also be turned into any county registrar’s ballot drop-box no later than the close of polls on Election Day. Ballots that have been submitted can be tracked via text, email or voice status alerts at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov. California residents who need to register to vote can do so online at registertovote.ca.gov.