Michigan Board of Education members clash over mask mandates
LANSING, Mich. — Some members of the Michigan Board of Education clashed Tuesday night over mask mandates. The board does not have the authority to order a mask mandate. However, Republican members of the board had hoped to pass a resolution that would prevent such a mandate. Several parents called into the meeting to express their feelings either for or against face coverings as student return to class this fall.www.wbkb11.com
Comments / 6