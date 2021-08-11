Cancel
Lansing, MI

Michigan Board of Education members clash over mask mandates

By Sheri Stuart
wbkb11.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. — Some members of the Michigan Board of Education clashed Tuesday night over mask mandates. The board does not have the authority to order a mask mandate. However, Republican members of the board had hoped to pass a resolution that would prevent such a mandate. Several parents called into the meeting to express their feelings either for or against face coverings as student return to class this fall.

