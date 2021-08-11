UW Announces Fan Experience Changes For Football Gamedays; Beer & Wine To Be Sold Throughout Husky Stadium
SEATTLE – University of Washington athletic department officials have announced fan experience changes for Husky football games, including the sale of beer and wine throughout Husky Stadium. Additionally, a no re-entry policy will be implemented and the UW will continue with its clear bag policy. UW has sold beer and wine at baseball and softball since 2018 and at Husky hoops games since 2019.247sports.com
Comments / 0