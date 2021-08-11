Eastern Oregon Beer Festival returns with limitations due to COVID-19 spike

Buy Now The Eastern Oregon Beer Festival is returning to the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 14, but there will be a slightly different approach in order to address concerns over COVID-19. Even with mask mandates in place, the festival organizers are expecting a large, safe turnout. The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon Beer Festival, a La Grande favorite, is bringing the party back after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event is returning to the Union County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 14, but there will be a slightly different approach in order to address concerns over COVID-19. Even with mask mandates in place, the festival organizers are expecting a large, safe turnout.

“Due to the uptick in cases, we’re going to be requiring people to wear masks while they’re inside the beer halls getting their beer, but outside on the grounds, masks will be optional,” said Taylor Scroggins, executive director at La Grande Main Street Downtown, the event’s organizer.

Beer at the festival will be served in the Mount Emily and Mount Harris halls at the fairgrounds, with the remainder of the festival taking place outdoors. The organizers are ready for a steady turnout.

“Right now, we’re on track with previous years as far as our presale tickets go,” Scroggins said. “We are probably expecting in the 500 to 700 range, depending on how many people buy tickets at the gate. It can vary, but that’s what we’re looking at right now.”

With a large turnout expected, those in charge are prepared to put on a safe event, given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. According to Scroggins, the event organizers will work to funnel participants out of the beer halls in order to avoid large crowds indoors.

“We will be encouraging guests to get their beers and take them outside to drink, in order to keep people out in the open air,” he said. “Studies have shown that outdoor transmission is exceedingly rare, so that’s really what we’re hoping for.”

Other than the COVID-19 protocols, the beer festival will return much of the same events and features as previous years.

Festival organizers decided to bring back VIP tickets for the first time since 2018, which will include a party on Aug. 13 on the rooftop of Market Place Fresh Foods.

More than 30 different beers and ciders will be featured at the festival, with brewers and representatives present to discuss their brews.

In addition to the beer and cider tasting, The Wasteland Kings and Coyote Kings will both be performing live music at the festival.

M.J. Goss Motors is also sponsoring a free shuttle service that will go from the Union County Fairgrounds all the way through downtown La Grande and up to the hotels near Island Avenue every half hour.

The festival starts at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 and will run until 9 p.m., two hours later than previous years. Even with the precautionary measures in place, Eastern Oregon Beer Festival officials are hoping for a strong showing after a year off.

“I think there will be a lot of people who are really excited to come back for the event,” Scroggins said. “I’ve been getting very good feedback around town.”