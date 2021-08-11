Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Animal Crossing among 4 inductees to Video Game Hall of Fame

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame on Thursday inducted the groundbreaking Microsoft Flight Simulator, franchise-inspiring Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? award-winning StarCraft and Animal Crossing, whose popularity has surged during the pandemic.

The four games were honored for their influence on popular culture and the video game industry. They were chosen from a field of finalists that also included: Call of Duty, FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Guitar Hero, Mattel Football, Pole Position, Portal and Tron.

Nintendo debuted the Animal Crossing game in 2001, offering a leisurely pace that appealed to a wider range of people than other titles of its time, said Racquel Gonzales, research historian at The Strong museum, where the World Video Game Hall of Fame is located.

“These elements may help explain why its latest installment proved such a huge hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, when everyone was searching for a little neighborly sociability,” Gonzalez said in a news release.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has remained the most popular and longest lasting simulator since its launch in 1982, The Strong said, providing realistic recreations of actual aircraft.

“It’s hard to overestimate what a groundbreaking program Microsoft Flight Simulator was when it debuted,” said Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games. “For the first time, amateur and professional aviators could navigate the skies—without ever leaving home.”

California-based developer Blizzard Entertainment debuted StarCraft in 1998, and it went on to win multiple awards. The multiplayer mode of the immersive, science-fiction game turned it into the largest esports title of its day, according to The Strong.

“It’s regarded as one of the best real-time strategy games of all time and significantly impacted many of the real-time strategy games that have followed in the past two decades,” digital games curator Andrew Borman said.

Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? was released by Brøderbund in 1985 and became a best-selling “edutainment” franchise that helped millions of students learn world geography as they searched for the mysterious title character. The game inspired a show on American Public Broadcasting in the 1990s and an animated series on Netflix.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame, established in 2015 recognizes electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld and mobile. Anyone can nominate a game and final selections are made on the advice of journalists, scholars and other experts on video games and their role in society.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

536K+
Followers
299K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Crossing#Electronic Games#Ap#World#Starcraft#Call Of Duty#Farmville#Fifa International Soccer#Guitar Hero#Mattel Football#Portal#Tron#The Strong Museum#Blizzard Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Free Game Trial

One of the perks of subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online is that users frequently get to check out free game trials. During a set window, Nintendo will make a game available completely free so players can check it out and decide if they want to purchase the full version. Today, Nintendo announced that Minecraft Dungeons will be the next free game trial on the system! The trial will begin on August 18th at 10 a.m. PT and run through August 24th at 11:59 p.m. PT, giving players just under a full week to check out the game for themselves.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Open World Games on PS4

There’s something special about open world games. Sure, they’re not for everyone, but there’s something to be said about the freedom they give us; the ability to go wherever we want and do whatever we want, in any order that takes our fancy. While we may play video games to escape from reality, we can’t resist the realistic simulation of free will that a great open world game offers. And so if you own a PS4, you might be after the best open world games available on the format.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Psychonauts Creator Tim Schafer 'Would Love' To Remake The Original Game

Psychonauts 2 is nearly upon us, with many players set to jump into the series for the first time on August 25. While the original game is also available on Xbox Game Pass, some are sceptical to go and replay it due to its age, but a remake is something the game's creator Tim Schafer has said is "possible in the future".
Video Gamespurexbox.com

YouTuber Highlights 'Awesome' 4K PS1 Emulation On Xbox Series S

We already know the Xbox Series consoles are a great source of emulation. We've seen games such as The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess played through the two systems, and things are constantly improving. According to a new video from Modern Vintage Gamer (MVG), a new PlayStation 1 emulator is showcasing some "awesome" results.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

13 of the Longest Games to Play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

So, chances are, thanks to Covid-19, you’re spending more time indoors than you used to. How should you waste away the time? Well, how about by playing some video games?. There are, of course, thousands of video games available across all the current formats. If you want some titles to really sink your teeth into though, there are many that fit the bill. Here you’ll find 13 of the longest games we can think of, available across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and even Stadia. That’s right: you don’t even need to own a console to enjoy some of these.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is coming soon to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade will welcome another banger of a game to its subscription service soon, Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls. A fresh addition to Konami’s long-running series of gothic horror action-adventure video games that launched way back in 1986 for the Nintendo Family Computer Disk System. Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be launching exclusively on Apple’s premium game subscription of over 200 games, Apple Arcade. What a long way we’ve come!
FIFAvgchartz.com

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the Swiss Charts for 4th Straight Week - Sales

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its fourth week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 31st week of 2021. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in second place, while Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury jumps up from fourth to third place. F1 2021 drops one spot to fourth place and Minecraft is up from sixth to fifth place.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game, Nintendo confirms

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been confirmed as an open-world game by The Pokemon Company. Earlier today during a Pokemon Presents livestream from The Pokemon Company, it was revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world game. While the game was previously teased to be taking on an open-world approach, this was never strictly confirmed by either The Pokemon Company or Nintendo, but now we know it's going open-world for sure.
NFLguidefall.com

Is Madden 22 On Xbox Game Pass?

It is natural for players to wonder if they can play Madden 22 on Xbox Game Pass. When it comes to the NFL, there’s nothing quite like the annual Madden football game. Now in its 22nd edition, Madden NFL 22 has made some changes to improve your gaming experience and, hopefully, your knowledge of the rules of the game. From improved animations to revamped defensive playbooks, there’s a lot going on in the newest version of this acclaimed franchise. In addition to all the usual refinements and improvements that you expect from an annual sports franchise, this year brings with it plenty of new features that make the game both more realistic and more fun than ever before. However, will it be on Xbox Game Pass?
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Dodgeball Academia is an anime sports RPG with NBA Jam vibes

For many, dodgeball day in gym class was either the stuff of nightmares or a chance to unwind all that simmering teen angst. I actually quite enjoyed it, one-sided as it often was, usually because it was the most honest opportunity I'd ever have to confront my bullies and pelt them in the face. Fast forward to 2021, and I'm an almost-30-year-old who enjoys too many anime shows, so Dodgeball Academia's cartoony sports action was clearly designed in a lab for dorks like me. It's an inventive action-arcade RPG with enough charisma to stand alongside Captain Tsubasa's soccer or NBA Jam.
Video Gamesamericanfootballinternational.com

What eSports Games are Trending in 2021?

Years ago video games were seen as a simple hobby or entertainment for children, but things have changed a lot lately and since the rewards for winning eSports competitions are high sums of money, many have realized that this activity can be more serious than they think. If you are interested in trying this fun activity, check out this game.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Lost Judgment lets you play eight SEGA Master System games

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced that eight SEGA Master System games for players to enjoy lost judgment. When you’re not solving crime or hanging out with various high school clubs, Yagami can sit back and relax in his office with classic 8-bit video games, such as Fantasy zone. The...
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Kazuma Kiryu Joining Super Monkey ball

I was hoping I would get to see more of my favorite Sega characters running around in a ball and collecting everything they can, and it looks like they will be. As announced today via Twitter and Facebook, Kazuma Kiryu is coming out of hiding for a brief period to join the cast of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

Pokémon Legends: Arceus Trailer Shows Off New Pokémon & Battle System

Pokémon Legends: Arceus got a chance to shine in a new gameplay trailer that highlights some of the game’s open-world mechanics. The Pokémon Company held another one of its Pokémon Presents presentations today, which came packed with lots of updates on titles new and old. In the video, it’s shown that players can ride on some Pokémon, with some versions of already known monsters exclusive to this version of the Sinnoh region, called the Hisui Region in this earlier era.

Comments / 0

Community Policy