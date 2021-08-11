N.Y. Yankees-Kansas City Runs

It’s almost never fair to go into a series saying a team should sweep, because even the worst of teams are still major-league clubs. Winning three in a row against any major-league club is tough. That said, a reeling Red Sox club desperately needed a turnaround, and facing an Orioles team that ranks among the worst in the sport, a sweep felt like the one thing that could lift spirits. And sure enough, they emphatically got the sweep. It was finished up on Sunday with an all-around win, getting six great innings from Eduardo Rodriguez, a big three-run shot from J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber’s first hits in a Red Sox uniform, and a big showing from the bullpen out of Garrett Whitlock.