Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

N.Y. Yankees-Kansas City Runs

yourvalley.net
 6 days ago

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu walks. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge singles to center field. DJ LeMahieu to second. Joey Gallo walks. Aaron Judge to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Luke Voit singles to shallow right field. Joey Gallo to third. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu scores. Rougned Odor singles to left field. Luke Voit to second. Joey Gallo scores. Andrew Velazquez grounds out to shallow infield. Rougned Odor out at second.

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Rob Brantly
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Aaron Judge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Yankees#Royals 0#Royals 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

‘Surging’ Yankees prospect is turning heads

Talk about the New York Yankees’ farm system and the conversation eventually turns to outfielder Jasson Dominguez, the top-rated prospect in the organization. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. But MLB.com reports the Yankees have a left-hander with the...
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

New York Yankee Trade Parade Continues

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is wheeling and dealing like his job depends on it. Maybe it does and the same goes for his manager. Though both will be quickly employed if let go, it is not the same as being at the head of the New York Yankees organization. Early Thursday evening, Cashman added a power hitting first baseman, with four Gold Gloves and a World Series ring to his line-up.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Under-the-radar moves have paid off for the Yankees in 2021

Every offseason, fans debate the big names that the Yankees should chase through either free agency or trade. Big named talent often drives the team, but many under-the-radar deals help provide the depth that successful teams need to remain in contention as the attrition of a major league season takes its toll. Lets take a look at some of the better under-the-radar signings that the Yankees pulled off this past offseason.
MLBtimestelegram.com

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Monday night lineups

The New York Yankees visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday night to open a three-game series. First pitch is 8:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network. Sports Betting:Yankees at Royals odds, picks and prediction. New York:Gleyber Torres placed on...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. Is A Rotation Keeper No Matter Who Returns

The Yankees rotation will soon be buffeted by the return of absentee starters that signal a roster crunch. But Cortes cannot be a casualty. Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. again today, entrusting him with preserving the team’s tenth series win of their last eleven against the Chicago White Sox.
MLBtucson.com

N.Y. Yankees-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Tyler Wade to Luke Voit. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Heaney to Luke Voit. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Yankees...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees’ Clint Frazier removed from rehab assignment, transferred to 60-day IL

The Yankees made a of couple roster transactions on Monday, and among them was Clint Frazier being pulled from his rehab assignment and transferred to the 60-day IL. Frazier has been dealing with vertigo, and went to Tampa to see how he was baseball-wise. He showed video of himself swinging and began a rehab stint with Double-A Somerset. However, something must have changed that forced him out.
MLBfangraphs.com

Slumping Red Sox Get a Boost With the Returns of Chris Sale and Kyle Schwarber

The Orioles have a way of making the most free-falling of teams look healthy, but even so, the Red Sox had to be heartened by their three-game sweep this past weekend, as they finally took the wraps off two key stretch-run additions. On Friday night, trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber made his Red Sox debut, and on Saturday, Chris Sale made his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery. The pair should help shore up a team whose chances at a playoff spot have taken a hit in recent weeks.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Nestor Cortes shines as Yankees take series from White sox

CHICAGO—Nestor Cortes did what he has become known to Yankees fans for: getting outs whenever the Bombers need them. Sunday, Cortes gave the Bombers a quality start Sunday against a dangerous lineup as the Yankees pulled out a 5-3 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Yankees (65-52) have won two straight and finished the six-game road trip 4-2, winning both series. They took ...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 underrated pitchers NYY should trade for after 2021

Though the New York Yankees have watched a patchwork starting rotation step up time and again in 2021, that’s no excuse for opting not to fortify things in the offseason, too. Rest assured: the Bombers have learned their lesson. They will not let under-the-radar opportunities to acquire pitching pass by...
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 6, Orioles 2: The most needed of sweeps

It’s almost never fair to go into a series saying a team should sweep, because even the worst of teams are still major-league clubs. Winning three in a row against any major-league club is tough. That said, a reeling Red Sox club desperately needed a turnaround, and facing an Orioles team that ranks among the worst in the sport, a sweep felt like the one thing that could lift spirits. And sure enough, they emphatically got the sweep. It was finished up on Sunday with an all-around win, getting six great innings from Eduardo Rodriguez, a big three-run shot from J.D. Martinez, Kyle Schwarber’s first hits in a Red Sox uniform, and a big showing from the bullpen out of Garrett Whitlock.
MLBNewsday

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole looks sharp in return from COVID-19

Gerrit Cole was crisp, sharp and efficient in his return from COVID-19 on Monday night against the Angels at Yankee Stadium. The only question was how many pitches manager Aaron Boone would allow his ace to throw in his first start since July 29. The answer: 90. Boone took out...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Gerrit Cole wins in return as Yankees top Angels

Gerrit Cole pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in his return from the COVID-19 injured list and the New York Yankees edged the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 in a makeup game Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won for the 10th time in 13 games and moved within two games...
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Red Sox Bullpen Struggles To Throw Strikes, Boston’s Comeback Bid Falls Short As Yankees Win Game 1

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox bullpen imploded in the fifth inning and a comeback bid by the Boston offense came up short in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader in New York, allowing the Yankees to walk away with a dramatic 5-3 win. Boston is now clinging to a one-game lead over New York in the Wild Card standings heading into Tuesday night’s Game 2. Two of Boston’s most reliable relievers — Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor — couldn’t find the strike zone in the fifth inning, issuing three walks and getting tagged for three runs in the frame. Neither finished the...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat Monday

Gardner isn't starting Monday's game against the Angels. Gardner recorded extra-base hits in each of the last three games and went 4-for-13 with a homer, a triple, a double, four runs and an RBI during that time. Jonathan Davis will take his place in center field and bat eighth.
MLBbostonnews.net

Surging Yankees beat Red Sox in opener of DH

Luke Voit hit a go-ahead two-run single with one out in the fifth inning, Jonathan Loaisiga escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and the New York Yankees held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Comments / 0

Community Policy