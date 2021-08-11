Cancel
Indiana Fever players visit the Indiana Historical Society

By Randall Newsome
WISH-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Indiana Fever basketball team paid a visit to the Indiana Historical Society to visit its latest exhibit, “You Are There 1915: Madam C.J. Walker, Empowering Women.”. The exhibit takes you on a journey back to 640 N. West Street, the factory where Madam Walker built her beauty...

www.wishtv.com

