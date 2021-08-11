Indiana Fever players visit the Indiana Historical Society

One of Indiana’s earliest National Historic Landmarks, a house in Fountain City, is not important for its architecture, but for its 19th-century owners. Because the 1793 Fugitive Slave Act authorized owners of enslaved people essentially to kidnap ones who escaped bondage, even in states outlawing slavery, abolitionists organized a network to assist individuals seeking freedom to travel as far as Canada to avoid capture. In 1813, 15-year-old Levi Coffin, a Quaker, began supporting this “Underground Railroad” in North Carolina. In 1826, he moved to Newport (now Fountain City), a Quaker community, where he established a successful business and hid freedom seekers in his home until they continued their journeys north. In 1839, Coffin and his wife Catherine built an eight-room Federal-style brick house along a major north/south highway passing through Newport. The house featured a basement kitchen and a basement well, making it harder to detect Mrs. Coffin feeding extra people inside. Because of their own anti-slavery sentiments, Newport residents alerted the Coffins to bounty hunters so they could hide the freedom seekers. Their house became the “Grand Central Station of the Underground Railroad,” and Levi Coffin was dubbed the “President of the Underground Railroad.” During the 20 years the Coffins lived in Newport before moving to Ohio, they assisted about 2,000 freedom seekers, all of whom made it to freedom.