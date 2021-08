Breweries were hurt tremendously during the first stages of coronavirus lockdowns, but two such businesses have seen their fortunes take a turn for the better this summer. The Angry Swede Brewing was ready to open up in April 2020 right when the country went in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff had to resort to curbside pickup options and selling T-shirts and hats. This year has brought the first full summer of customers coming in to experience the brewery.