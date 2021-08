Patrick and Brigitte Fourgeaux's trip had looked like nothing less than a fairy tale at first, or at least a magical moment in Tanzania among the animals. The retired couple went on holiday to the East African country in 2015 in the middle of summer for a kind of photo safari. Nights under the tent, organized trip... the couple thought they were perfectly safe. But in the dead of night, a lion comes to rip off their tent, 'plays' with the woman 'like big cats do,' as they relate today, and then the horrible event happened. Patrick (64) recounts with emotion in his voice: