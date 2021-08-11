Cancel
‘An American Werewolf in London’ Receiving Limited Edition Posters from Vice Press and Artist Gabz

By Maggie Boccella
Collider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWerewolves will forever be a staple of the horror genre, and licensed printmaker Vice Press certainly knows it. In celebration of the fortieth anniversary of An American Werewolf in London, the company is releasing a limited-edition screen-printed poster, designed by Grzegorz Domaradzki, the illustrator known as Gabz. Showcasing Rick Baker’s horrific, Oscar-winning creation, the poster should strike terror into any unwitting house guest, and be a staple in the homes of horror fanatics.

