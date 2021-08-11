‘An American Werewolf in London’ Receiving Limited Edition Posters from Vice Press and Artist Gabz

The horror genre is chock-full of every possible tonal hodgepodge you can imagine. From comedy, to romance, to drama-- nowadays the genre is no stranger to even the oddest combinations of tone and theme. This wasn’t always the case, though. In fact, at one point, it was rare for any blockbuster horror movie to be anything other than strictly...well, horror. That is, until one film changed the way popular horror was defined forever. That movie? The 1981 classic, An American Werewolf in London.