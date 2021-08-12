Cancel
WMG & Imagine Team for 'Winter Wonderland' Musical Film From 'Despicable Me' Writer

By Kristin Robinson
Billboard
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCinco Paul has been hired to adapt the holiday song of the same name and pen original music for the film, which is the first project under a multi-year deal between the two companies. Imagine Kids+Family and Warner Music Group have announced plans to co-produce and co-finance the upcoming holiday...

#Despicable Me#Warner Music Group#Wmg Imagine Team#Imagine Entertainment#Tv Film#Warner Chappell Music#Vp
