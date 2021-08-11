Cancel
Indiana State

Most Hoosiers get the green light to resume feeding birds

 6 days ago

Hoosiers living in 76 counties can resume feeding birds, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday. Residents of these counties should continue to refrain from feeding birds: Allen, Carroll, Clark, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson, Lake, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Porter, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe, and Whitley. The Indiana DNR asked all Hoosiers to stop feeding birds beginning June 25 to slow the spread of a still-undetermined illness that is killing birds across the state. DNR biologists believe there to be more than 500 cases of sick birds in 72 counties involve very specific symptoms including crusty eyes, eye discharge, and/or neurological issues. Indiana DNR says it appears the bird illness is consistently affecting specific areas.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoosiers#Killing Birds#Green Light#Allen Carroll Clark#Indiana Dnr
