Falcons head coach Arthur Smith takes playful jab at Packers coach Matt LaFleur

By Alex Lord
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the 2018 season, LaFleur was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee while Smith was the tight ends coach. The next season, LaFleur would go on to accept the Green Bay head coaching job, and Smith graduated to become the offensive coordinator. Smith is a former offensive lineman, so inherently, he cares about everything involved with football except for his physical appearance. Jokes aside, these two are still good friends, and it’s just playful banter.

