Falcons head coach Arthur Smith takes playful jab at Packers coach Matt LaFleur

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A slew of thoughts and questions flooded the mind of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. Here he was, trying to lay plans for his third season at the helm of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, trying to figure out how, after back-to-back losses in the NFC championship game, he could finally get his squad over the hump. And suddenly, he learns that Aaron Rodgers – the most important member of the team – wanted out because of a spat with the two most powerful members of the organization, general manager Brian Gutenkust and president Mark Murphy.