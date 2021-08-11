Cancel
Movies

The CODA Interviews

By DEAN ROGERS
eclipsemagazine.com
 7 days ago

On this edition of EMExclusives, we are going to dive into a new unique film coming to Apple TV+ & theatres this Friday called CODA. Seventeen-year-old Ruby is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother. But when Ruby joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles. Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

eclipsemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Moviesoneroomwithaview.com

CODA – Review

This film was previously reviewed in January 2021 as part of our Sundance Film Festival coverage. From writer-director Siân Heder comes CODA, an impactful story that focuses on 17-year-old Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones), the only hearing family member amongst her culturally Deaf parents, Jackie (Marlee Matlin) and Leo (Daniel Durant), and older brother, Frank (Troy Kotsur). Ruby is torn between pursuing her love of music and the obligation she has to be her family’s connection to the hearing community. This is a story about love, family, and dreams, but featuring a dynamic not represented enough in film.
Movieskfru.com

‘Coda’ is a small movie that hits all the right notes

“Coda” is a small movie, exquisitely made. Touching, funny and stirring, it would be the kind of movie you’d urge a friend to run out and see, except they’ll only need to stay home and ante up to stream it on Apple TV+. The tech giant’s streaming service stepped up...
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “CODA”

From start to finish, “CODA” is a delight. Siân Heder’s second feature is heartfelt, laugh-out-loud funny, and everything I’d hoped it would be after reading about its ecstatic reception out of Sundance. “There are plenty of pretty voices with nothing to say. Do you have something to say?” 17-year-old Ruby...
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: CODA

If you measured the quality of a film in the number of sobs it provoked, “CODA” would emerge at the top of the heap. While I found myself uncontrollably weeping during the last reel of “CODA,” I’m not sure if that makes it an excellent film or rather a narrative laser-focused on wrestling emotion from even the grouchiest of viewers. (That’s me: I’m the grouchiest of viewers.)
MoviesRepublic

New this week: ‘CODA,’ Chance the Rapper film and ‘Heels’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — One of the year’s most winning and crowd-pleasing films, “CODA” will arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ Friday after causing a sensation at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in January. Sian Heder’s movie, which set a new Sundance record in a $25 million acquisition, is about the hearing daughter (Emilia Jones) of a deaf fishing family in Gloucester, Massachusetts. She lives with her parents — played by Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur — and her brother, played by Daniel Durant, often interpreting for them, but has dreams of singing — an aspiration far removed from their hardscrabble lives. The set-up may sound cliché but little in “CODA” isn’t shot through with authenticity and heart. “CODA” is both a landmark film in representation for the deaf community and an infectious, spirited coming-of-age tale.
Long Beach, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Viewing The Videos: CODA, Free Guy both winners

CODA (Apple TV+) When a movie has a tried-and-true premise (like “CODA”) about a young person who has great musical talent but it conflicts with her parents’ view of things, the filmmakers better nail it. The folks doing “CODA” did it. After a rapturous reception at this year’s Sundance Film...
MoviesPosted by
WDBO

'CODA': A landmark crowd-pleaser for a year light on crowds

NEW YORK — (AP) — "CODA," a tender and stirring coming-of-age tale about the only hearing member in a deaf family, might be the crowd-pleaser of the year, but it was only a few weeks ago that director Siân Heder saw it with an audience. For months after its lauded...
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: Sweetly tuneful ‘CODA’ nails the high notes

Last year, hearing moviegoers were introduced to some of the intricacies of the deaf world in the gripping “Sound of Metal,” in which Riz Ahmed played a noise-rock musician with hearing loss who is suddenly forced to face his new reality as a deaf person. Now comes “CODA,” another wonderful film about music, deafness and overcoming barriers but with a sunnier emotional tone. It’s a feel-good movie that bears all the optimism that term implies without the treacle and mawkishness that often is paired with it.
MoviesThe News-Gazette

The Screening Room | Sincere emotion buoys 'CODA'

Chuck Koplinski is The News-Gazette's film critic. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com and you can follow him on Twitter (@ckoplinski). Frank and Jackie Rossi have placed an unfair burden on their daughter, Ruby. She’s required to wake up at 3 a.m. to go out on their fishing boat each day before...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Chicago-native Marlee Matlin stars in 'CODA'

CHICAGO - An Oscar-winning Chicago legend stars in a record-breaking new film that starts streaming on Friday. Marlee Matlin is the only deaf actor to ever win an Academy Award, taking home the Best Actress in 1987 for her performance in "Children of a Lesser God." She now stars in...
Phoenix, AZpeoriatimes.com

Local actor excited about Apple film ‘CODA’

When deaf Mesa actor Troy Kotsur received the script for the Apple Original Film “CODA,” he immediately saw himself in the role. “I thought this is most definitely a role for me,” Kotsur said. “Thinking about all of the experiences that I have had in the theater and the opportunities I’ve had and the challenges that I’ve had, for this thing to come was fantastic and a great opportunity.”
Gloucester, MABoston Globe

In ‘CODA,’ hearing the sounds of silence

Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) is a high school senior in Gloucester. She gets up at 3 a.m. to work on her family’s fishing boat, then goes to school. No wonder she falls asleep in class. She has a crush on a fellow student, Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). She’s tough yet tender, independent yet devoted to her family. Ruby’s also a talented singer, talented enough that her music teacher (Eugenio Derbez) wants her to audition for a scholarship to Berklee.
MoviesGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

New this week: 'CODA,' 'What If...?' and 'Heels'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • One of the year’s most winning and crowd-pleasing films, “CODA” will arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ on Friday, Aug. 13, after causing a sensation at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in January.
MusicNewnan Times-Herald

'Respect' and 'CODA' celebrate relationships with song

This weekend, the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” takes viewers inside the process that produced one of music’s most celebrated artists. And another highly anticipated release, Apple’s engaging “CODA,” revels in the unifying power of family through song. While it’s the tunes that might pull together both narratives, it’s the strength...
Moviesmadison

The emotions in Sundance hit 'CODA' need no translation

You can certainly understand why Sian Heder’s “CODA” sold for $25 million at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It's the quintessential Sundance movie, a conventional heart warmer wrapped up in indie-film trappings with a twist that sets it apart from the pack. The only real surprise is that it doesn’t star a Duplass brother.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Where Was CODA Filmed?

Written and directed by Sian Heder, ‘CODA’ is a poignant drama centered around a majority-deaf family and their hearing teenage daughter in a small fishing village. The film is part coming-of-age, part family drama, and explores the nuances of deaf culture and a young adult torn between her passion and her family. Their background as fishermen also gives the film an added note of complexity as we see the family and the fishing community at large struggle with challenges to their livelihood.
CelebritiesSand Hills Express

“CODA” actress Marlee Matlin on making noise

She was just 21 years old when she won Hollywood’s most coveted prize – the Oscar, for Best Actress – for her first movie, “Children of a Lesser God.” “You have to understand that I was a girl from Chicago who appeared on the scene out of nowhere,” said Marlee Matlin.
MoviesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with Marlee Matlin of CODA

Have you ever heard of the acronym "CODA?" It stands for "Child of Deaf Adults" – and is the name of a new movie in theaters and on Apple TV+. Gino recently sat down with one of the stars of the film, Marlee Matlin.

