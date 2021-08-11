Iowa COVID-19 update: Week of Aug. 11

The surge of the novel coronavirus continues to bring a great number of infections across the West Piedmont Health District and the rest of Virginia There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district this morning, part of the 2,270 across Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health recorded those cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday. There were 16 deaths and 69 new hospitalizations statewide but none in WPHD. The highly contagious delta variant and infections of the unvaccinated are blamed for this latest surge, but we won't know until later today the exact impact of that variant, when the VDH issues its weekly report of basic information that lags by a week. The state has been averaging 1,880 cases for the past 7 days and 22.1 cases per 100,000 population. Henry County, where schools open on Monday, has been hit particularly hard. The county had 25 new cases this morning and has recorded 69 in the past three days. Its 7-day average is now 14, and its 7-day average per 100K is 26.6, figures similar to those in early February. Franklin County had 23 new cases -- its highest single-day total since Feb. 12 -- and has 7-day averages of 16 and 27.7. Martinsville had 5 cases, and Patrick County had 1. The district's 7-day average rose to 37 and is at 26.6 per 100,000 population. The 14-day average per 100K is 289. Those numbers equate to mid-February.