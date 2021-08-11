Cancel
Iowa COVID-19 update: Week of Aug. 11

KAAL-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The latest information as of August 11, 2021, on coronavirus in Iowa according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Total doses administered to Iowa residents: 2,992,943. Series Completed: 1,560,228. 47.6% of the estimated total population of Iowa have been fully vaccinated*. Click here for more...

www.kaaltv.com

Iowa StateKAAL-TV

Ethics Board: Iowa governor broke no laws with COVID-19 ads

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa’s Ethics Board has found that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds didn’t violate any laws when she appeared in a series of taxpayer-funded ads last fall promoting coronavirus public safety measures. The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board voted unanimously Thursday to find Reynolds did not violate a 2018 state law that prohibits statewide elected officials from using public funds for self-promotion. Iowa's Democratic state auditor, Rob Sand, had accused Reynolds of the ethical violation, saying the ad campaign she launched in November was used to promote her own image when she appeared in several of the ads encouraging mask-wearing.
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

DHHS COVID-19 weekly update: Nebraska sees an increase in hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska are up according to the latest report from the Department of Health and Human Services. They say there are 33 more people fighting the virus in a hospital during the last week of July compared to the week before. There were no deaths reported last week but Two Rivers Public Health Department reported one person dead from COVID-19 this week.
Public Healthoregontoday.net

Variant and COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboards updated, Aug. 5

Starting Wednesday, OHA’s COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard and Variants dashboard will include new charts showing the proportion of variants circulating in Oregon over time. The Daily Data Update dashboard will now include the number of confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days statewide and for each county. The new charts on the Variants dashboard will show the proportion of variants circulating in Oregon over the last six weeks and all time from data reported to GISAID. Variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) will be reported individually, while all other variants will be grouped together. The six-week chart will also be added to the COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard. The overall state counts of VOCs will be posted on the COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard. The Variants dashboard will show the VOC and VOI state and Hospital Preparedness Partner Region counts. Dates are based on the specimen collection date. For all sequencing data, there is a lag between when the sample was collected and when the data are reported. This lag means that the most recent three weeks of data will be updated over time and represent estimates.
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Aug. 13

The surge of the novel coronavirus continues to bring a great number of infections across the West Piedmont Health District and the rest of Virginia There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the district this morning, part of the 2,270 across Virginia. The Virginia Department of Health recorded those cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday. There were 16 deaths and 69 new hospitalizations statewide but none in WPHD. The highly contagious delta variant and infections of the unvaccinated are blamed for this latest surge, but we won't know until later today the exact impact of that variant, when the VDH issues its weekly report of basic information that lags by a week. The state has been averaging 1,880 cases for the past 7 days and 22.1 cases per 100,000 population. Henry County, where schools open on Monday, has been hit particularly hard. The county had 25 new cases this morning and has recorded 69 in the past three days. Its 7-day average is now 14, and its 7-day average per 100K is 26.6, figures similar to those in early February. Franklin County had 23 new cases -- its highest single-day total since Feb. 12 -- and has 7-day averages of 16 and 27.7. Martinsville had 5 cases, and Patrick County had 1. The district's 7-day average rose to 37 and is at 26.6 per 100,000 population. The 14-day average per 100K is 289. Those numbers equate to mid-February.
Maine Stateboothbayregister.com

Aug. 17 update: Midcoast adds 46 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Grays Harbor County, WAPosted by
The Daily World

Fifth wave of COVID pandemic impacts Grays Harbor County

The fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken hold in Grays Harbor County. The week of Aug. 4-11, 164 new cases total were reported, raising the pandemic total to 5,091. “We are beginning to feel the effect of the incline of our fifth wave here in Grays Harbor County,” said Maranatha Hay, Grays Harbor County Public Health information officer. “New confirmed cases have been up for the past month — cases are 214% of what they were the previous month.”
Texas StateKAAL-TV

Most populous Texas county defies governor with mask mandate

HOUSTON (AP) - Texas' most populous county on Thursday joined the legal battle by local officials seeking to override Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates and institute protections against COVID-19 as hospitals around the state continue to swell with patients sickened by the virus. Harris County, where Houston is...
Cumberland County, NCFayetteville Observer

Cumberland County experiences increase in COVID-19 cases, health director says

Cumberland County has seen a major increase of COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County have increased 10% since June, county health officials said this week. “All of our metrics were moving in the right direction, our cases were declining, our hospitalizations were declining, we had fewer deaths on the screen,” Health Director Jennifer Green said Tuesday at the Board of Health meeting. “We are in a different spot than we were."
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...

