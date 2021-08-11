Scammers Are Back

(Attempts to scam IID customers)....They are at it again. The Imperial Irrigation District says scammers are once again calling IID Customers. They are demanding the customers pay over-due power bills. The scammers are leaving a call back number, which just happens to be an actual IID number. They say 15-20 customers are calling the number, but end up reaching the IID water division offices. IID officials say customers who are concerned about their power bills should call the Customer Call Center. The number is 760-335-3640. They will answer any billing questions and you can also report the scams.