Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Leaked voting machine BIOS passwords may implicate Q-friendly county clerk

By Jim Salter
Ars Technica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Ron Watkins—conspiracy theorist, QAnon enthusiast, and former 8chan site admin—released photocopies of an installation manual for Dominion voting machines. The copied pages gave basic instructions for configuring BIOS passwords (necessary to change some system settings) and iDRAC, a standard network remote control tool (which the manual explicitly requires the administrator to disable).

arstechnica.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Bios#Passwords#The Leak#Idrac#Dominion#Ems#Dell#Acronis#Ssd#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Mesa County, COcoloradopols.com

Holy Symposium: Mesa County Clerk Scandal Explodes

We’ll update. Maybe. It had better be good. Yesterday’s Colorado political news headlines were dominated by an investigation ordered by Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s into an alleged serious breach of election systems security in Mesa County, in which passwords to access Dominion Voting Systems workstations was leaked and eventually wound up posted to a right-wing blog falsely claiming they could be used to remotely log into (and therefore tamper with) election systems.
Mesa County, COcoloradopols.com

What Did Mesa County’s Q-razy Clerk Do?

Media outlets across the state are alight this morning over allegations that GOP Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters may have been involved in a serious breach of election systems security that resulted in alleged passwords to access voting equipment posted on the conspiracy theory blog Gateway Pundit and elsewhere. The Grand Junction Sentinel’s Charles Ashby:
Presidential ElectionDaily Beast

Judge Seals Report on Voting Machine Vulnerability

It’s the kind of report that could be weaponized by those looking to cast doubt on U.S. election results: a cybersecurity analysis that found flaws in Georgia’s voting machines and warns about the potential for future attacks. But a federal judge has sealed the report, and her attempt to shield the public from bad faith efforts to undermine the 2020 election could instead fuel the conspiracy theory dumpster fires—and keep the voting machine maker from figuring out how to fix it.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Ocean County pushing to spend $10 million Dominion voting machines after receiving campaign contributions

Dominion Voting System (Dominion) and Elections Systems & Software (ES&S) are competing for the $10 million voting machine contract. After both companies attended multiple meetings to demonstrate their voting machines, the senior staff from the Ocean County Board of Elections overwhelmingly recommended ES&S over Dominion. At a June 21, 2021...
Mesa County, COcoloradonewsline.com

‘Serious breach’ of voting security at center of investigation of Mesa County clerk’s office

The Colorado secretary of state is investigating a potential security breach related to Mesa County’s voting system, Secretary Jena Griswold announced Monday. Griswold’s office sent an order to Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters requesting an inspection of “election equipment and other relevant materials,” according to a press release from Griswold.
Grand County, COskyhinews.com

Grand County clerk says Mesa voting systems breach doesn’t affect Grand

Grand County Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene is reassuring locals after the Colorado Secretary of State confirmed a breach in security protocols regarding Mesa County’s voting system. The Secretary of State announced on Monday that the state is probing Mesa County’s voting equipment after passwords for the county’s voting system...
Colorado StateKDVR.com

Mesa County election system passwords posted online

DENVER (AP) — Colorado state officials are investigating a county election office after passwords for its voting systems were posted online. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says the breach included specific passwords from Mesa County’s voting equipment. Griswold called it a “a serious breach” in a statement Monday. Griswold...
Mesa County, COcpr.org

Dueling Election Appointments in Mesa County Clerk Controversy

Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters may not administer the local election this fall. But if not her, it is still not clear who will. On Tuesday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Peters will be barred from overseeing the election, due to evidence that she facilitated a major security breach in her office. Peters is accused of helping unauthorized people copy the hard drives of sensitive election equipment and release that information on the internet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy