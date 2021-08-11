Cancel
Berkeley, CA

Dana R. Carney

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Professor | Director, Institute for Personality and Social Research | Barbara and Gerson Bakar Faculty Fellow. Dana R. Carney is an associate professor at Berkeley Haas and an affiliate of the UC Berkeley Department of Psychology. She is also director of the Institute of Personality and Social Psychology (IPSR) and a Barbara and Gerson Bakar Faculty Fellow. Carney studies social behavior, and she is particularly interested in the behavioral expression of prejudice, political affiliation and engagement, generosity, power, and status. Her work often dives deeply into the most micro aspects of social behavior—nonverbal behavior—and much of her work seeks to uncover what it is we actually do with our bodies and faces when we express prejudice, or status, for example. She has been invited to share her research and teaching at academic conferences, universities, and companies all over the world. To Wall Street, she often instructs on topics related to power, status, corruption, and deception. To biotech, pharma, and tech she instructs on topics related to subtle forms of prejudice and discrimination, teamwork, culture, power, and nonverbal communication. At the National Labs, she instructs on teamwork, diversity, and social networks.

