In the Central Colorado Music Community, there are a handful of artists making waves with their music in a Pop R&B space. Lovers of the genre can hear great innovation from artists like Kayla Marquee with her recent duo album release and can experience top-of-class work from artists like Kayla Rae. Emerging into these ranks is now J. Loryn, who instead of creating music that fits the contemporary mold, pays homage to the R&B that formed its modern state. She is making the case that there is still much to be learned from the classics and that the style continues to hold its own.