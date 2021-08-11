Senator Sanders' Statement on Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul's Remarks on Becoming the New Governor

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said: “I commend Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul on her leadership as she delivered remarks today for the first time after the resignation of Governor Cuomo and pledged to facilitate a smooth transition of power as she prepares to become the 57th Governor of New York. I appreciate her commitment to “fight like hell” for our residents and to “listen first and take decisive action.” I believe her strong, positive vision for moving forward and tackling issues such as the Delta Variant of the coronavirus, which continues to plague our communities, as well as her commitment to help small businesses, will set us on the right path. I look forward to working with her for the betterment of all New Yorkers.”