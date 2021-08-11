Community partnerships to open 24/7 crisis center could ease burden on hospitals, law enforcement, officials say
Burrell Behavioral Health through a partnership with Phoenix Programs seeks to open a crisis-level mental health and substance-use facility in Columbia. The announcement of the eventual facility happened Wednesday at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Burrell representatives were joined by leaders from the City of Columbia, Boone County, Phoenix Programs and Boone Hospital Center.www.columbiatribune.com
