My wife and I just starting getting back into hot yoga. We had done hot yoga about 4-5 years ago. It was tough then and it’s tough now. I don’t know where hot yoga came from, but it’s definitely a challenge every time I do it. The instructors at East Lansing Hot Yoga off of Trowbridge are just excellent. I can tell you that I have never sweat like this ever in my life. Hot yoga is very intense, but I like it.