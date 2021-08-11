Diablo 4 director Luis Barriga, amongst other Blizzard figures, are no longer at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard is facing serious allegations in a lawsuit highlighting the company's toxic work environment and history of alleged sexual harassment. For the most part, things at Blizzard ground to a halt after news of the lawsuit broke. "World of Warcraft" essentially stopped development and gamers began protesting Blizzard with their time and money. After having time to organize, a staggering number of Activision Blizzard employees protested the company's behavior with an open letter and an eventual walkout (via Kotaku). Even Blizzard's co-founder, Mike Morhaime, said he felt that he'd failed his former company and its employees. Lightly put, things are not going well for Activision Blizzard — but an August 3 announcement signaled that changes might be coming to the company.