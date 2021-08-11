Cancel
Diablo 4 director Luis Barriga, amongst other Blizzard figures, are no longer at Activision Blizzard

By Ricky Frech
gamepur.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons lately. Recently, the company was given a lawsuit by the state of California that alleges widespread sexual harassment. That led to Blizzard president J. Allen Brack stepping down from his position, among other changes. Now, Kotaku has reported that three more major figures have left the company. Diablo 4 game director Luis Barriga, Blizzard lead level designer Jesse McCree, and World of Warcraft designer Jonathan LeCraft were all let go today.

