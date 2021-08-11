Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Firm says appraisal way off after McCall land swap denial

By KEITH RIDLER Associated Press
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials erroneously over-appraised the value of state land in and around McCall, an investment firm said Wednesday, a day after land managers rejected the company’s land-swap application. Trident Investments in a statement said it will continue with its efforts on a land swap that could...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appraiser#Appraisal#Mccall Land#Ap#State#Trident Investments#The Lands Department#Trident Holdings#The Associated Press#The Idaho Land Board#Republican#The Land Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Mccall, IDPost Register

Firm seeks to keep massive McCall land swap deal alive

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An investment firm whose land-swap proposal in the McCall area was rejected by state land managers has sent a letter to Republican Gov. Brad Little and other state officials seeking to reverse the decision. The letter sent Saturday by Trident Investments contests the Idaho Department of...
Idaho Stateboisestatepublicradio.org

Why Idaho Rejected A Land Swap On McCall's Payette Lake

Lakefront property in McCall is highly coveted, because who doesn’t want to live on the shores of beautiful Payette Lake? A lot of that land is owned by the state specifically the Idaho Department of Lands. A privately held investment firm in Boise wanted that land and offered to swap...
EconomySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

New Mexico braces for end of federal unemployment bonuses

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State labor and workforce training officials are bracing for the end of a $300 weekly federal bonus in unemployment benefits that also bolstered income for the self-employed and gig-economy workers in response to the pandemic. New Mexico officials used an online forum Tuesday to direct...
Real EstateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Housing construction slumps 7% in July to 1.53 million units

WASHINGTON — Home construction fell 7% in July as homebuilders struggled against various headwinds. The July decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million units, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. It was the slowest pace since April but was 2.5% higher than a year ago.
Jefferson County, COarvadapress.com

Land swap proposal a big deal for Jeffco Open Space

A large land swap deal being considered by Jefferson County Open Space (JCOS) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Martin Marietta) just came one step closer to getting done. Jefferson County Open Space Advisory Committee unanimously passed Resolution 20-09, approving the acquisition of Centennial Cone Park/ Guy Gulch Property and recommending approval by the Board of County Commissioners.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Casper, WYPosted by
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crude Sign in Casper is Raising Eyebrows

Warning: The language used in the photos may not be suitable for all readers. A photo of a former Casper church's signage has gone viral because of its crude nature. The location was formerly the Casper Foursquare Church, which is located on Forest Drive. The sign (which has recently been...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Southern California officials declare water supply alert

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — A major Southern California water agency has declared a water supply alert for the first time in seven years and is asking residents to voluntarily conserve. The Los Angeles Times reports that the board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California took the step...
Missouri StateSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

In sign of ongoing surge in Missouri, three state facilities closed because of COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY — Three state-run facilities closed to the public this week amid the ongoing summer surge of COVID-19. The Missouri Department of Conservation, citing the spread of the coronavirus, shuttered its headquarters building here until later this week. In addition, the agency temporarily closed its office in Clinton and the Lake City Shooting Range in Buckner.
Income Taxpncguam.com

Child tax credit plan approved; DRT to provide monthly support to families

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration has announced that the Child Tax Credit Plan, prepared by the Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT), which includes provisions for the implementation of the Advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) Program for Guam residents, was approved today by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury.
Eau Claire, WILeader-Telegram

Cannery Park planning starting with land swap

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority agreed Wednesday to a land swap with the city that is intended to allow more housing and a new park in the Cannery District. The pact would turn the city's Kessler Park into land slated for residential development. In exchange, the RDA...
Chesterfield, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Chesterfield renews contract with Jefferson City lobbyist

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council on Monday renewed a professional services contract with lobbying firm Gamble & Schlemeier in Jefferson City at an annual cost of $40,000. Only Councilman Tom DeCampi was opposed. Officials said the cost was the same as the prior two years. City Administrator Mike Geisel said...
Economymontanarightnow.com

'Nearly impossible for me to pay back $5,000'

Joselyn Castro, 37, had to hold back her tears every time her children would ask why they couldn't buy some food, she said. The last time she received a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was on July 3 and later received a notice that she's been disqualified from receiving PUA since March.
Congress & Courtscapitalpress.com

9th Circuit rules against landowners in Clean Water Act dispute

A federal appeals court has ruled against Idaho landowners who disputed that their property contains wetlands that can’t be filled without a Clean Water Act permit. The lawsuit came to national attention nearly a decade ago, when the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Chantell and Michael Sackett to challenge a federal order that accused them of unlawfully altering wetlands to build a house near Priest Lake.
Energy Industrywirx.com

Michigan AG Wants Higher Credits For Storm Victims

From the Associated Press — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging DTE Energy and Consumers Energy to increase the credits offered to customers who suffered losses because of outages. Nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported they lost power during storms last week. Currently, customers can apply for a credit of $25. Nessel is asking in a news release Monday that the.
U.S. Politicscourierjournal.net

Inconsistent Border Policy

Last week the Associated Press reported that Canada reopened its border for vaccinated US visitors. It has lifted its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation, or visit while the US is maintaining similar restrictions on Canadians. Travelers must be fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within...
Politicsworkboat.com

Maritime or state law?

In general, federal maritime law supplements and overrides most state and other federal laws. The underlying goal is uniformity of the legal rights and remedies that affect the world of shipping and maritime commerce. One area where the existence of maritime law that overrides state law is most relevant is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy