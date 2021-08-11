Cancel
Photo: Kawhi Leonard's Surgery Scar Revealed

By Joey Linn
 6 days ago
Kawhi Leonard has been amongst the group of LA Clippers players who have shown up to support the Summer League squad. During a court side appearance at the Clippers first Summer League game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Kawhi Leonard could be seen without a knee brace, but sporting a visible scar on his right knee.

In this photo captured by the LA Clippers media team, Kawhi Leonard's ACL surgery scar can be seen rather clearly on his right knee. Kawhi suffered the partial ACL tear in Game 4 against the Utah Jazz, and had surgery to repair the damage on July 14th.

Recent reports indicate that Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the entirety of the 2021-22 NBA season as he recovers from the ACL surgery. After re-signing with the Clippers in free agency, it seems as if Kawhi is prepared to rehab his injury and then rejoin the team for a championship pursuit in the 2022-23 NBA season.

In 11 playoff games before getting hurt, Kawhi was putting up historic numbers. Averaging 30 PPG on 57% from the field in the 2021 playoffs, Kawhi was on pace to join Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul Jabbar as the only players in NBA history to average at least 30 PPG and 7 RPG on at least 57% from the field in a single playoff run.

While it is unfortunate that Kawhi's playoff run was cut short, it is encouraging to see him in good spirits around his teammates while he recovers from ACL surgery.

AllClippers

