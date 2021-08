Military leaders are searching for a missing soldier from Oklahoma. Officials say 33-year-old Aaron Haakenson from Sapulpa didn't show up for duty this week, and they haven't been able to get into contact with him. He's currently stationed at Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington State. Officials say he didn't show up for formation on Monday, and the last time anyone heard from him was around 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 1st.