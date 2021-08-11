Cancel
NBA

LA Clippers Officially Re-Sign Reggie Jackson

By Farbod Esnaashari
AllClippers
AllClippers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLKad_0bOvilc000

The LA Clippers have officially re-signed Reggie Jackson, aka Big Government, aka Mr. June.

Reggie Jackson was reported to re-sign with the LA Clippers, but it was finally officially signed on August 11 - it was announced by Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank.

"Reggie elevates our team with his energy, his confidence, and his ability to be at his best in the biggest moments," said Lawrence Frank. "He was an important part of our team last season, and he will continue to be going forward."

Jackson only averaged 10.7 points in the regular season, but it was the playoffs where he truly stepped it up. During the playoffs, Jackson averaged 17.8 points in 19 games, while also averaging a career-high 48.4% from the field. It was a tremendous run for Jackson, where he looked like arguably the best player on the court in fourth quarters.

One of Jackson's biggest impacts is what he brings off the court. Throughout the 2021 season, he was always one of the coolest and levelheaded people in the locker room. He was never too high after a win, and never too low after a loss - you could see that reflected in his play on the court. Jackson would wear shirts that said "no stress" after going down 0-2 against the Dallas Mavericks, and he never wavered in that calmness. His soothing attitude was infectious among his teammates.

AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
