Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

All Betts off: Dodgers place Betts on IL with sore hip

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNBCp_0bOvgOI900

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list Wednesday because of a sore right hip.

Betts left Friday’s game in the sixth due to right hip discomfort. He played Saturday and then sat out Sunday. He is batting .277 with 17 home runs and 44 RBIs in 87 games for the defending World Series champions.

“Hopefully with some rest, he’ll respond well," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Without Betts, the Dodgers beat the Phillies 5-0 on Tuesday in the first game of a three-game series.

Betts was scheduled to fly back Wednesday night to Los Angeles.

“We’re going to have some more experts chime in to try to figure this thing out," Roberts said.

Betts agreed last season to a $365 million, 12-year contract through 2032. His arrival signaled Los Angeles’ determination to win the World Series after winning seven straight NL West titles and claiming the NL pennants in 2017 and 2018. Betts helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.

The Dodgers activated RHP Edwin Uceta from the 10-day injured list.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
25K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Ap#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Latest series of brawls during Astros game needs to sound the alarm

Hey guys, how about just watching some baseball and enjoying a hot dog? What ever happened to that? Maybe nachos? Quite frankly, any food or beverage you prefer!. It seems those aspects of attending a game have been lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Every other week it feels like we have a new incident with security or a new set of teeth we have to pick up off the ground after an unnecessary brawl.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBhoustonmirror.com

Mookie Betts leaves Dodgers' game with hip injury

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts left the team's Friday home game against the Los Angeles Angels after six innings due to right hip discomfort. Betts had just returned Sunday from an injured-list stint caused by right hip inflammation. The All-Star, who declined to participate in the July showcase...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Exits with right hip discomfort

Betts was removed from Friday's game against the Angels in the top of the seventh inning due to right hip discomfort. Betts appeared to be in some pain after he crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning Friday, but he was initially able to remain in the contest. However, the right fielder was ultimately removed from the game as part of a double switch in the top of the seventh. The severity of the issue isn't yet clear, but Betts spent time on the injured list with a hip injury in late July. Prior to his departure, the 28-year-old had gone 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: On Dave Roberts; A Wonderful Man, and a Decision Making Liability

The Dodgers’ trip east to Philadelphia and New York was nothing short of a mission accomplished given the circumstances. They entered the trip trailing the Giants by 4 games in the NL West, tasked with the difficult assignment of keeping pace while San Francisco hosted the Diamondbacks and Rockies all week at Oracle Park. In a Dodgers’ season that has felt like a letdown more often than not despite one of the best records in baseball, it was a sight for sore eyes to watch them eke out two extra inning wins en route to a weekend sweep in New York.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin Shut Down

The Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear they would take a cautious approach with Clayton Kershaw after he was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left forearm inflammation and forecasted a likely return in August. That was taking shape to be this weekend for the Freeway Series, but...
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Betts has ailing hip, Mattingly nears return

A look at whats happening around the majors today:. Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts might be returning to the injured list after he was scratched from the lineup Tuesday night in Philadelphia with a sore right hip. Betts hasn't played since Saturday. He is batting .277 with 17 home...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Dodgers star Mookie Betts officially back on IL

A day after being scratched from the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup, star outfielder Mookie Betts was officially moved back to the 10-day injured list Wednesday with right hip inflammation. The move is retroactive to Sunday. The 2018 American League MVP while with the Boston Red Sox, Betts is now in...
MLBMLB

Betts (hip) scratched, could be headed to IL

PHILADELPHIA -- Mookie Betts was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday, and a trip to the injured list could be coming for the star outfielder. Betts continues to be bothered by the right hip injury that has been an issue for most of the second half. He came in on Monday’s off-day and reported soreness, leading to Tuesday’s scratch.
MLBwcn247.com

Ober shuts out White Sox, Astros win, Betts placed on IL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out the White Sox into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and the last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender, beating Chicago 1-0. Minnesota took two of three from AL Central-leading Chicago after winning three of four at Houston, which leads the AL West. Caleb Thielbar, Juan Minaya (mih-NY’-yuh) and Alex Colomé (KAHL’-oh-may) worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances. José Ruiz allowed Polanco’s homer in the sixth, his lone inning of relief.

Comments / 0

Community Policy