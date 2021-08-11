Salvator Mundi

Just as there is something delightful about miniatures, so is there a particular delight in the inverse phenomena of things transformed beyond their usual size. When Alice shrinks and grows in Alice in Wonderland, it is amusing to see the world changed in such a simple and fundamental way. Claes Oldenburg understood the power of this ploy when he made his clothespin and other mundane objects more than three stories tall, and similarly Jeff Koons entertains us with giant inflated balloon sculptures. Charles Ray manipulates scale to comment on the relationships between his subjects, and also between his sculptures and the audience via their relative, exaggerated sizes. In the hands of different artists, size can be distorted for all sorts of reasons.