Iron Maiden Share Making Of Video For New Album 'Senjutsu'

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Iron Maiden discuss the making of their forthcoming album, "Senjutsu", in a newly-released video package. The footage sees bassist Steve Harris, singer Bruce Dickinson and producer Kevin Shirley share details about the band's 17th studio record, and first in six years. Due September 3, "Senjutsu" was recorded in France...

