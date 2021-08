The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have been talking about their fourth album (and first since 2017's Always Foreign) for a while, and now they've officially announced it. It's called Illusory Walls, and it's due digitally October 8 via Epitaph and on vinyl on December 3 (pre-order). The album was co-produced by TWIABP's Chris Teti and his studio partner Greg Thomas (of END, ex-Misery Signals), and the band spent about a year writing and recording it, taking more time than usual due to the pandemic. The album title was inspired by the video game Dark Souls, and vocalist David F. Bello says it "refers to a hidden surface that seems to prevent entry, but upon inspection is nothing more than a visual illusion."