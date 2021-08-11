Singled Out: Richrath Project 3:13's Help Me Save Me from Myself

Rockborn just released their new single "Rock Me Harder" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Luanne Reid to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. 'Rock Me Harder', was born out of a couple of rough ideas between John (Lyell - guitarist), who had this incredibly heavy riff, and some lyrics I had been toying with for quite some time. His riff gave me a shove in the right lyrical direction. I needed the "foundation" and inspiration that his riffs gave me to finish the lyrics, and of course after hearing Dino (Serna - Bass), and Gary (Gabaldon - drums), throw in their ingenious licks to John's riffs, I was able to come up with the melody lines and the phrasing needed to kick this song into gear.