Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Singled Out: Richrath Project 3:13's Help Me Save Me from Myself

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichrath Project 3:13 just released their new album "L.A. Is Mine" and to celebrate we have asked Michael Jahnz to tell us about the song "Help Me Save Me from Myself." Here is the story:. In a blink of an eye, a chance meeting in 1988 changed my life forever.

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
Person
Gary Richrath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Save Me From Myself#California Music#Richrath Project#Reo#The Richrath Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthis song is sick

Party Favor Starts A New Chapter With Heavy Hitting New Single, “Save Me”

I don’t know about you, but Party Favor is one of my favorite producers. He continually makes bangers of all shapes, sizes, themes, and colors, never failing to keep listeners on their toes. Today, the LA-based artist begins a self-proclaimed new chapter with the release of a titanic new tune titled, “Save Me.”
Music963kklz.com

Talkin’ Rock with Wendy Dio and Richrath Project 3:13’s Michael Jahnz

Anyone who knows me knows I’m a huge Dio fan. i grow up on that stuff, so it was a no-brainer when I was contacted to talk with his widow, Wendy. We discussed lots about Ronnie’s life through rainbow, Sabbath, solo and beyond. One of the reasons Ronnie joined Black Sabbath was because Wendy informed him they only had $800 in savings. How does that happen to a big-time rock star? I found out. What did he listen to outside of rock? What did he think about his fans? And lots more.
Los Angeles, CAdancingastronaut.com

Party Favor commences ‘Save Me’ rollout

Party Favor is resetting his creative boundaries as he reveals the first single from his forthcoming album Save Me, to be released via Ultra Music. The Los Angeles-based producer has kept himself busy over the past year with his SIDEPIECE alias alongside Nitti Gritti, with 2021 bearing witness to just two Party Favor originals, “On Nah Yeah” with Chaii and “WHOA” with BIJOU.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Rockborn's Rock Me Harder

Rockborn just released their new single "Rock Me Harder" and to celebrate we asked frontwoman Luanne Reid to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. 'Rock Me Harder', was born out of a couple of rough ideas between John (Lyell - guitarist), who had this incredibly heavy riff, and some lyrics I had been toying with for quite some time. His riff gave me a shove in the right lyrical direction. I needed the "foundation" and inspiration that his riffs gave me to finish the lyrics, and of course after hearing Dino (Serna - Bass), and Gary (Gabaldon - drums), throw in their ingenious licks to John's riffs, I was able to come up with the melody lines and the phrasing needed to kick this song into gear.
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Feed Me shares lead single, ‘Reckless’ from forthcoming self-titled album

Feed Me has come out of the dark with the announcement of his forthcoming self-titled album, Feed Me, as he shares the LP’s lead single “Reckless” featuring Tasha Baxter. The veteran UK producer and South African vocalist join forces once again eight years after their release of “Ebb & Flow” in 2013. The new single serves a tiny sample of what’s to come on Feed Me’s impending fourth studio album, due August 13 via Sotto Voce. Speaking on what conceptualized the album and the project’s lead single, the 36-year-old producer shared in an Instagram post,
MusicantiMUSIC

Trivium Deliver 'Feast Of Fire' Video and Announce Album

Trivium have released a new single and music video called "Feast Of Fire", which comes from their forthcoming 10th album, "The Court Of The Dragon". The just announced album is scheduled to arrive on October 8th via Roadrunner Records and was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur at Full Sail University in Orlando last fall.
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Lorne Behrman's When I Hit The Floor

NYC rocker Lorne Behrman (The Dimestore Haloes, L.E.S. Stitches, The Dead Tricks and The Sweet Things) just released a video for his debut solo single "When I Hit The Floor" and to celebrate he tells us about the track. Here is the story:. The song: In January 2020, I was...
MusicantiMUSIC

Video Premiere: Alphanaut's 'Shake The Rhythm'

We are pleased to premiere the brand new video from LA based band Alphanaut for their new single "Shake The Rhythm", which comes from their forthcoming album, "On Some Planets This is Pop". The aminated clip was created by Matt Brown. Vocalist Mark Alan had this to say about the...
MusicantiMUSIC

Green Day Release 'Pollyanna' Video

(hennemusic) Green Day have released a video for their 2021 single, "Pollyanna." The clip for the uplifting, life-affirming song features footage from the band's rescheduled Hella Mega US tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer, which kicked off last month. "It's the BEST feeling being out on the road w/...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Joanne Shaw Taylor's Let Me Down Easy

Joanne Shaw Taylor just released a music video for her new single "Let Me Down Easy", which comes from her just announced "The Blues Album" (out Sept 17th), and to celebrate she shares some thoughts on the single. Here is the story:. This song was written by Maurice Dollinson and...
MusicantiMUSIC

Queen Revisit Iconic 1981 Package On 50th Anniversary Series

(hennemusic) Queen marked the end of their first decade with the 1981 release of a "Greatest Hits" collection on the latest episode of the weekly 50th anniversary video series The Greatest. The project was issued on the heels of the band's biggest hit singles - "Another One Bites The Dust"...
MusicantiMUSIC

Dark Tranquillity Lose Two Members

Dark Tranquillity have announced that founding drummer Anders Jivarp and bass player Anders Iwers have departed the group and Joakim Strandberg Nilsson and Christian Jansson will be taking their place at upcoming shows. Vocalist Mikael Stanne had this to say, "Times have truly changed. This last year and a half...
MusicantiMUSIC

Scorpions Share Rehearsal Video Of New Song

(hennemusic) The Scorpions are sharing rehearsal video of a new track from their studio in Hannover, Germany. "Rehearsing new songs for the upcoming Tour ..." wrote the group on social media about the footage. The German outfit have been working on the follow-up to 2015's "Return To Forever" over the...
Musickexp.org

New Music Reviews (8/16)

Each week, Music Director Don Yates (joined this week by DJ Gabriel Teodros) shares brief insights on new and upcoming releases for KEXP's rotation. These reviews help our DJs decide on what they want to play. See what we added this week below (and on our Charts page), including new releases from Jungle, Ty Segall, Liars, and more.
MusicantiMUSIC

Billy Idol Returns With 'Bitter Taste' Single and Video

(hennemusic) Billy Idol is streaming a video for his single, "Bitter Taste", from the newly-announced forthcoming EP "The Roadside." Idol's first new release in nearly seven years sees the rocker reminiscing about his near-fatal 1990 motorcycle accident. "I think everyone has been feeling more reflective (during the pandemic). So, it...
MusicantiMUSIC

The Darkness Stream New Single Motorheart

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a lyric video for the title track to their forthcoming album, "Motorheart." The song is the first preview to the UK band's seventh studio record ahead of its arrival on November 19. "'Motorheart' rocks harder than anything we've done before," says singer Justin Hawkins about...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Silver Cave's Red (Pokemon)

Silver Cave play tribute to Pokemon with their just released brand new single called "Red" and to celebrate we asked Trent Rowland to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. We wanted to do "Red" for many reasons. Firstly, I have always loved the Pokemon franchise. It's one...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Original AC/DC Singer DAVE EVANS Releases New Single 'Who's Gonna Rock Me?'

Original AC/DC singer Dave Evans has released a new single, "Who's Gonna Rock Me?" via Chrystal Records. The 68-year-old Australian-born musician is joined on the track by Bad Boy Troy on guitar, Gary Partin on guitar and bass, Wasim Balzaar on drums, and Martin Gilardi on keyboards and rhythm guitar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy