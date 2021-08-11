The Doobie Brothers Preview Tracks From New Album 'Liberte'

Cancel
Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Recent Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers are previewing music from their forthcoming newly-announced album, "Liberte." The group have released a 4-song EP of tracks from the project ahead of its arrival on October 1, giving fans a chance to hear "Oh Mexico", "Cannonball", "Don't Ya Mess With Me" and "Better Days."

