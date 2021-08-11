The Doobie Brothers Preview Tracks From New Album 'Liberte'

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS has released the emotive title track from their upcoming eighth full-length album, “The Rain Just Follows Me”. Singer JT Woodruff commented: “I really wanted to name this album after those lyrics. It perfectly described what I’ve been going through. During the day, everything seems totally fine, but when I lay down and turn out the lights, my world comes crashing down. If this happens on tour or at home, I usually just think of the coast. I think of the way I feel, watching pelicans on the pier. And usually everything will stabilize, but for some reason nothing was working. When you’re gone for months out of the year, it starts to feel normal. Your entire family and circle of friends have to rearrange their lives to stay connected to yours. And as much as this seems like a woe is me, touring band sob story, it really isn’t about that at all. It’s about how our society has taught us to work ourselves to exhaustion, and at the end of day, our prize is an early grave.”