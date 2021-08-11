Cancel
Stevie Nicks Cancels 2021 Live Dates

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac vocalist Stevie Nicks has announced that she has canceled her 2021 live dates as the US battles another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rocker was set to appear at a handful of festivals, including Jazz Aspen, BottleRock Napa Valley, Austin City Limits, the recently-rescheduled New Orleans Jazz Festival, and Atlanta's Shaky Knees event.

Stevie Nicks
