Brian Ramsay just released the music video for his brand new single "Summer's Almost Over" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. This one all started after I had had a terrible day at work. I was so mad at my boss and I couldn't sleep that night. So, I got up and wrote down these words "I'll keep on trying to set somebody free and if I'm really lucky it might be me" and just followed my mood to write out most of the chorus.