Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine Tops 1 Billion Spotify Streams

antiMUSIC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are celebrating a new milestone as their 1987 classic chart topping hit, "Sweet Child O' Mine", has topped 1 billion streams on Spotify. The song was the third track issued from the band's debut, "Appetite For Destruction", remains the group's only US No. 1 single and one of five US Top 10 hits.

