The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News

If you like to watch new movies but don’t feel safe going into theaters, here’s a new comedy-drama that can only be seen on streaming sites. HOW IT ENDS is a quirky, funny, and very sweet comedy-drama set in L.A. on the last day before a meteor crashes into the earth and eliminates everyone. The main character is an unhappy woman in her thirties who wants to set things right with the most important people in her life while she still can. The film’s most audacious step is to make Lucy as a very young woman into a separate character. The younger Liza tries to make the older Liza realize that she needs to be her own best friend. HOW IT ENDS is a fresh, entertaining, and creative production well worth the ten bucks you’ll pay to stream it on the Amazon, Google Play, You Tube, etc.