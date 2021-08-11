Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Definitive Voice of Entertainment News

By Got a tip?
Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago

How ‘The Crown,’ ‘SNL’ Hair and Makeup Teams Transform Actors Into Real-Life People. Saturday Night Live (NBC) SNL creator Lorne Michaels “doesn’t want us to lose the castmember,” says makeup department head and designer Louie Zakarian of the series’ approach to…. Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro to Bowen Yang’s Titanic Iceberg:...

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
Person
Jeanine Pirro
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Nbc#Snl#Television#Nbc#Cecily Strong#Tv News#First Time#Snl#Movie News#Studio 8h#General News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Shows963xke.com

DVR Alert! Here’s What’s on TV Today

Did you know Americans watch the most TV? Of course, we do – with like 300 different networks and streaming services producing so many original shows it’d literally be impossible to find enough time to watch all of ’em. But we’re gonna try. According to a study, people in North...
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

TV News: Flag, Voice, Olga, Last, Lucifer

Leslie Jones and Nat Faxon have joined HBO Max’s pirate comedy “Our Flag Means Death” from showrunner David Jenkins. No premiere date has yet been set. Rhys Darby stars as a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. Taika Waititi, Ewen Bremmer, David Fane, Nathan Foad, Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Rory Kinnear, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz co-star. [Source: THR]
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Evaluate Cuomo Greetings on ‘Late Night’. Former Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” co-hosts Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers teamed up again to take on the news on Tuesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. Poehler made a cameo on the…. Amy Poehler, Seth Meyers Revive ‘SNL’...
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Wyatt Cenac

Wyatt Cenac Inks Warner Bros. Animation Overall Deal. Wyatt Cenac is diving head first into animation. The comedian and Daily Show alum has signed a cross-studio overall deal with Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Under the…. Wyatt Cenac to Star in HBO Comedic Docuseries From John Oliver (Exclusive)
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Emmy Experts united: All 24 predict Jason Sudeikis (‘Ted Lasso’) will win Best Comedy Actor, but who’s in 2nd place?

Jason Sudeikis has already won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG Award for his lovable role on the Apple TV Plus series “Ted Lasso.” Will he score an Emmy goal next? All 24 of Gold Derby’s Emmy Experts say yes. Their united support translates to leading 3/1 combined odds for Sudeikis in Best Comedy Actor, far ahead of the second-place contender, Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”). The other nominees are Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) in third place, Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”) in fourth place and William H. Macy (“Shameless”) in fifth place. SEE2021 Gold Derby TV Awards to stream on Wednesday, August...
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Mariska Hargitay

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Story Behind Viral Mariska Hargitay Roadside Moment. Actress Melissa McCarthy explained the story behind the viral moment of her asking drivers to honk for fellow actress Mariska Hargitay on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring…. Mariska Hargitay Hands Out Cookies to Voters Waiting in Line in...
TV & Videosnews-shield.com

Discovery+ Orders ‘SmartLess’ Docuseries About Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett’s Podcast Tour

Ready to go behind the scenes with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett?. Discovery+ has ordered SmartLess, a two-part docuseries following the trio on their multi-city live tour for their hit podcast of the same name. Coming to the streaming service in 2022, these 75-minute documentary-style specials will feature highlights from their celebrity interviews during the tour and behind-the-scenes access of the six-city tour — Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Madison, and Los Angeles — taking place in February.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Emmy Predictions: Best Actor in a Comedy Series — ‘Ted Lasso’s’ to Lose

Last Year’s Winner: Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: Repeat winners are still trendy in the Best Comedy Actor category. Bill Hader won in back-to-back years for “Barry” (2018 – 2019), Jeffrey Tambor won twice for “Transparent” (2015 – 2016), and Jim Parsons saw repeat wins for “The Big Bang Theory” in 2013 and 2014, after doubling up in 2010 and 2011. With 2020 winner Eugene Levy out of the running, we won’t see a hot streak established in 2021, but there’s no reason to think this won’t be the year that starts one. Fun Fact: Ted Danson has the most...
EntertainmentPosted by
Deadline

‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ Podcast Sets Live Recording At L.A.’s Wiltern Theater

EXCLUSIVE: Conan O’Brien is taking his award-winning podcast on the road. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend will hold its first-ever live recording on November 3 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. O’Brien will be joined by his co-hosts Matt Gourley and Sona Movsesian along with special surprise guests for the event. Now in its fourth season, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend has featured comedy and cultural icons such as Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Bill Hader, Tina Fey, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama driving the podcast to reach over 250 million downloads and averaging more than 9 million downloads per month. Presale tickets will be available exclusively to Team Coco Newsletter subscribers from 10 AM PT Wednesday – 10 AM PT Thursday, August 19. There will also be a Live Nation Presale on Thursday, August 19 from 10 AM PT-10 PM PT with the General Onsale starting on Friday, August 20 at 10 AM PT. Recent honors include the Ambie Award for Best Comedy Podcast, the People’s Choice Webby Award for Best Host along with iHeart’s Best Overall Host – Male and Best Comedy Podcast Award.
TV SeriesModesto Bee

Who should win and who will win in the Emmys comedy races

"Ted Lasso's" second season launched last month, with new episodes rolling out every Friday during the voting window when television academy members are mulling their final choices and filling out their ballots. It's the best Emmy campaign Apple TV+ could possibly ask for. The show's new season is just as...
Movieshawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment News: Maui native directs groundbreaking Marvel movie

If you like to watch new movies but don’t feel safe going into theaters, here’s a new comedy-drama that can only be seen on streaming sites. HOW IT ENDS is a quirky, funny, and very sweet comedy-drama set in L.A. on the last day before a meteor crashes into the earth and eliminates everyone. The main character is an unhappy woman in her thirties who wants to set things right with the most important people in her life while she still can. The film’s most audacious step is to make Lucy as a very young woman into a separate character. The younger Liza tries to make the older Liza realize that she needs to be her own best friend. HOW IT ENDS is a fresh, entertaining, and creative production well worth the ten bucks you’ll pay to stream it on the Amazon, Google Play, You Tube, etc.
TV SeriesHollywood Reporter

Darren Star

Darren Star Talks ‘Emily in Paris’ Backlash, ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot and ‘Younger’ Spinoff. In mid-July, Darren Star’s 10-year-old son, Evan, called to make sure his father had remembered to tune in for the 2021 Emmy nominations. But Star — the Hollywood vet behind such…. “Fear and Desperation Drive...
CelebritiesVanity Fair

The Unhinged Brilliance of Cecily Strong

The “glamour girl that goes wild,” as Cecily Strong describes her, has become something of a calling card for the Saturday Night Live star. Whenever the newest woman to fit the bill first makes news, Strong gets flooded with pleas for her to portray her. “I’m glad my name comes up,” she tells Vanity Fair with a laugh. “I worked so hard for it.”
TV & VideosPosted by
GoldDerby

2021 Gold Derby TV Awards to stream on Wednesday, August 18, with some never-before-seen surprises [WATCH]

The 2021 Gold Derby TV Awards are scheduled to premiere on our home page this Wednesday, August 18, at 10:00am Pacific/1:00pm Eastern. But while this is our 18th annual event honoring the best achievements in television, this year’s prizes will be a first: more than 20 of our 30 winners will be joining us to accept their prizes. Scroll down to refresh your memory on our complete list of nominees. SEEEmmy Experts Typing: Will Michael K. Williams (or someone else) spoil ‘The Crown’s’ crowning moment? These winners were decided by more than 2,000 registered Gold Derby users who supported their favorite shows,...
TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Real Reason David Spade Hated Shooting Bachelor In Paradise

ABC's "Bachelor" summer spinoff series, "Bachelor in Paradise," has returned for its seventh season, after taking a hiatus last summer due to the pandemic. Although the show is back on the air, a lot has changed since 2019 — including the departure of franchise host Chris Harrison. Taking Harrison's role of guiding a bunch of singles on the beach is former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and comedian David Spade.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy