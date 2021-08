In the world of distance running, we’re constantly trying to figure out what makes one runner better than another, and what separates the best of the best from the rest of the pack. There are a lot of factors that create a good runner, including efficiency, VO2 max and aerobic threshold, but lately, experts have been focusing on a new piece of the puzzle: fatigue resistance. Research into fatigue resistance is minimal at this point and very little is known about how or why some seem to have more of it than others, but one thing is clear: if you can improve it, you’ll be a better runner. Check out these tips for increasing your fatigue resistance to smash your PB in your next race.