Dearborn Police looking for Dodge Avenger that left the scene of an accident

DEARBORN — The Dearborn Police Department is looking for a vehicle that may have caused a serious accident and left the scene before police arrived to investigate. Police say that on Thursday, Aug. 5, at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers responded to an accident in the area of Military Street near Monroe Street. A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. The investigation revealed that another vehicle, although not directly involved in the collision, may have been the primary cause of the accident and left the scene prior to officers arriving.