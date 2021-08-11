The best meteor shower of the year is happening now. How to view the Perseids
Stargazers hoping to get the best view of the greatest meteor shower of the year will want to look to the skies in the pre-dawn hours throughout the rest of the week. The Perseid meteor shower began on July 14 and will continue through Aug. 24, with the peak starting overnight Wednesday and lasting until Friday night. Stargazers can view up to 100 meteors an hour during this peak, depending on how dark your skies are and what the weather holds.www.njherald.com
