Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

The best meteor shower of the year is happening now. How to view the Perseids

New Jersey Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStargazers hoping to get the best view of the greatest meteor shower of the year will want to look to the skies in the pre-dawn hours throughout the rest of the week. The Perseid meteor shower began on July 14 and will continue through Aug. 24, with the peak starting overnight Wednesday and lasting until Friday night. Stargazers can view up to 100 meteors an hour during this peak, depending on how dark your skies are and what the weather holds.

www.njherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Meteor Shower#The Meteors#Swift Tuttle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: 'Flying Saucer' Filmed in Alaska

A cool video from a national park in Alaska shows what appears to be some kind of flying saucer hovering over water, but the 'alien craft' is actually an optical illusion. The wondrous scene recently unfolded at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which posted a video (which can be seen below) of the odd moment on their Facebook page. In the footage, an odd object that somewhat resembles a hat can be seen silently floating in the sky over the bay.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Mars rock mysteriously vanishes, baffling NASA scientists

The NASA Perseverance rover is equipped with the technology to obtain rock samples from Mars. After what appeared to be a successful sampling attempt, the rover returned back empty handed. Scientists are trying to figure out what went wrong and how to correct the technology. NASA's Perseverance rover had one...
AstronomyComicBook

Another Giant Asteroid Is Heading Toward Earth

There is yet another giant asteroid the size of a skyscraper headed toward Earth, at an estimated speed of 18,000 MPH. NASA alerted the world about the oncoming celestial object - but noted that there is no real cause for concern (yet) that Armaggeddon is here. The asteroid is said to be on a "near-collision" course with the planet but is expected to miss direct impact by about 2.8 million miles. That might not sound all that scary to a layman who hears that number, but in terms of astronomy and space exploration, it's a notable cause for wariness.
Astronomynationalgeographic.com

This asteroid is one of the most likely to hit Earth. Here’s what it means for our future.

New ultraprecise measurements show that the asteroid Bennu has a higher chance than thought of impacting our planet sometime in the next 300 years, NASA says. For hundreds of millions of years, a top-shaped rubble pile called Bennu has orbited the sun in relative isolation. The asteroid, about a third of a mile wide at its equator, poses no immediate threat to our planet. But hundreds of years from now, there is a small chance that Bennu could slam into Earth.
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
AstronomyUniverse Today

Astronomers Find a Huge Planet Orbiting its Star at 6,000 Times the Earth-Sun Distance

Tracking exoplanets is hard – especially when that exoplanet is so far away from its parent star that the normally used “transit” method of watching it dim the light of the star itself is ineffectual. But it really helps if the planet is huge, and has its own infrared glow, no matter how far away from its star it might be. At least those properties allowed a team of scientists from the University of Hawai’i to track a particular exoplanet called (and we’re not kidding) Coconuts-2b.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What would happen if Earth suddenly stopped spinning?

Earth is steadily spinning like a top, even if we can't see, touch, hear or feel it. So, what would happen if Earth were to abruptly stop rotating?. If the spinning were to stop, the angular momentum of every object on Earth would rip the surface apart, resulting in a really, really bad day.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

Bright Meteor Amazes the People of Texas – Watch Footage

Most of the meteors are remnants of asteroids that broke apart in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. There may be no such thing as a meteor coming from another solar system. This means that if a meteor somehow brings along microscopic organisms from another planet, you can bet that they’re almost surely coming from our own solar system.
ScienceKRQE News 13

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Scientists can make some pretty accurate forecasts about the future. But predicting what the Earth will be like 500 years from now is a difficult task because there are many factors at play. Imagine Christopher Columbus in 1492 trying to predict the Americas of today. We do know that two...
AstronomyGizmodo

NASA Captures Spooky Photo of the Moon's Shadow on Earth During an Eclipse

Earthlings were privy to an exciting astronomical event last month: an annular solar eclipse, which cast a lunar shadow across the Arctic Circle. Today NASA shared an image of that shadow, taken by the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) aboard NOAA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory nearly a million miles from Earth.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Scientists find origin of asteroid that killed the dinosaurs – and another one could be on its way

Astronomers believe that they have discovered the origin of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs.The six mile-wide asteroid which struck the Earth 66 million years ago and ended the 180 million year-long reign of the dinosaurs, was the cause of what is known as a Chicxulub events. It landed in what is now the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico and formed the Chicxulub crater.Scientists had examined the remains of the ancient rock through the samples on the Earth and within drill cores, which revealed that the debris came from a carbonaceous chondrite class of meteorites – some of the...
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA’s Footage Reveals a “Scorching” North Pole

Perhaps everybody knows that it’s pretty cold at the North Pole, colder than many humans would withstand. But thanks to new footage, that area looks like it’s on fire, when actually, what you’ll see is only an optical illusion caused by an eclipse from June. NASA’s EPIC tool (which stands...
AstronomyScientific American

Massive Machines Are Bringing Giant Exoplanets Down to Earth

About 25 years ago astronomers kicked off what would come to be called the “exoplanet revolution” with the discovery of the first alien world orbiting another sunlike star. As the pace of discovery quickened and new data came pouring in, it became clear that the cosmos is awash in planets—big planets, small planets, planets broiled by their stars or frozen in the outskirts of their systems and, overwhelmingly, planets that in size and orbit are unlike anything we have in the solar system. In the span of just a quarter-century, humankind went from knowing essentially no worlds beyond our solar system to having thousands in our catalogs. Yet even with all this progress, we still remain in the dark about the true nature of most of these worlds—and their possibilities for life. Absent some breakthrough in physics that allows practical interstellar travel, it appears unlikely we will ever visit any exoplanet, let alone several, so definitive answers to our fundamental questions about them have long seemed beyond our reach.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA lander discovers big surprise inside Mars

NASA researchers confirmed on Thursday that the Red Planet has a molten core. This was revealed using seismic data collected from Mars rovers. Mars is now thought to have formed in a similar manner to Earth, and has a crust, mantel, and core. The first samples collected from NASA’s mission...
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Watch Four Billion Years of Earth’s Evolution in Four Minutes

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. We all experience growth, change, and new phases in life, and Earth is no exception. Over the course of its 4.5-billion-year lifespan, our planet has transitioned from an asteroid-battered ball of molten rock, to a life-bearing ocean orb, to the home of the only known technological civilization in the universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy