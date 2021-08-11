Cancel
Candlelighters Superhero 5k for Kids Battling Cancer on Sept. 18 — Sign up for Live Event or Virtual Option —

By Nancy Katz
Cover picture for the articleThe call is out to join forces to help children with cancer and their families in their battle against cancer with the Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota. The annual event is Saturday, Sept. 18. It returns to Exploration Peak Park for the live event but also will keep the virtual component that was held last year prior to COVID-19 vaccine approval.

