Candlelighters Superhero 5k for Kids Battling Cancer on Sept. 18 — Sign up for Live Event or Virtual Option —
The call is out to join forces to help children with cancer and their families in their battle against cancer with the Candlelighters Superhero 5K presented by Centennial Toyota. The annual event is Saturday, Sept. 18. It returns to Exploration Peak Park for the live event but also will keep the virtual component that was held last year prior to COVID-19 vaccine approval.www.nevadabusiness.com
