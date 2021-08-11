Jake Paul ‘Exposes’ Tyson Fury Family Lies

Jake Paul knows how to shake and ruffle up a few feathers. After all, social media, YouTube, and TikTok are what really helped both brothers to catapult their careers to heights not often seen for other influencers in those spaces. Jake is now using his platform to speak up about injustices like how he feels that Dana White doesn’t pay his fighters enough and how he feels fights are fixed. Now, it looks like Jake Paul has his eyes set on Tyson Fury. Will Jake fire off a wrath of hate onto Tyson Fury and how will this play out? Tyson Fury Posts Sad Hospital Photo Of Daughter.