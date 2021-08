In search of something to get Jake Odorizzi back on track. Houston manager Dusty Baker informed the veteran right-hander that his batterymate would be different on Tuesday. After pitching to the combination of catchers Jason Castro (10 times) and Garrett Stubbs (four) in his previous 14 starts this season, Odorizzi had Martin Maldonado as his backstop for the opener of a two-game interleague series against the Colorado Rockies. The results were favorable as Odorizzi twirled five innings of three-hit ball in the Astros' 5-0 home victory.