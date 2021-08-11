Cancel
Pickens County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Pickens by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pickens A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL GILMER AND NORTH CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES THROUGH 615 PM EDT At 540 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was near Talona, or 7 miles south of Ellijay...moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Jasper, East Ellijay, Talking Rock, Talona and Cartecay. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

