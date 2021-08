It's back-to-school season, with kids now back in the classroom in some parts of the country. The return of in-person learning comes amid a new surge in COVID cases driven by the supercontagious delta variant and areas with low vaccination rates. Children under 12, who are ineligible to get the shot, are among the unvaccinated, yet many states and school districts remain divided over mandating vaccines and face coverings. So how can educators keep schools open and students safe?