Mary (Scherr) Selzler died peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Kent, Wash. A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, with a Celebration of Life to follow at her daughter’s house in Kent. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary’s life. The family would like to thank Arbor Village […]